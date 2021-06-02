Tucker seeking fourth term on board of supervisors; newcomer Drew Wade running for District 5 seat

Tucker said major strides also have been made in recent years in improving the county’s solid waste convenience centers system. She also has worked from home long before the pandemic and touched on the county’s recent investments in boosting broadband expansion for rural portions of the county.

“Most of America is new telecommuting, a work style that I have enjoyed for the past 20 years,” Tucker said. “With access to the internet, good paying jobs can be accessed from rural Virginia and we need to make Amherst County that way. Our cost of living is low, our mountains and rivers are beautiful and our potential is limitless. I want to be a part of our next chapter and I appreciate everyone’s support.”

Moore has represented District 5, which includes much of southern Madison Heights, since January 2018. She said it’s been an honor to serve the citizens of Amherst County and after assessing personal goals and endeavors decided not to seek reelection.