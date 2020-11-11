Turner to rejoin Amherst Town Council; two incumbents reelected

Amherst Town Council once again will welcome Sharon Turner, who formerly served on the governing body for several months in 2019, into its fold, while incumbents Kenneth Bunch and Rachel Carton were reelected Nov. 3, according to Friday’s finalized election results. Candidate Tony Robertson fell short by three votes.

Turner, a current member of the town’s Industrial Development Authority, received 683 votes, or 33%, the most among four candidates vying for three open seats, according to finalized results the Amherst County Registrar’s Office confirmed Nov. 6.

Turner was appointed in August 2019 to fill a vacant Amherst Town Council seat but did not run in a special election last November. Janice Wheaton, who had previously been expelled by a majority council vote in July 2019, won the seat back.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” Turner said in an email of winning a seat on council. “I appreciate all the support from the residents and look forward to serving the citizens of our Town.”

Carton received 501 votes, or 24%, and will retain her seat on council. Bunch, who has served since March 2017, was reelected to council by a razor-thin margin at 436 votes while candidate Robertson received 433 votes, according to the finalized results. The town had 17 write-in votes.