Two citizen members join the Amherst County Service Authority's board

A longstanding practice of the Amherst County Service Authority’s board of directors consisting only of elected county supervisors has come to an end as two new citizen members are stepping in.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Aug. 18 meeting adopted new articles of incorporation for the service authority’s board, a measure that places two citizen members, Turner Perrow and Wesley Woods, on the ACSA board.
Woods, a Madison Heights resident, business owner and part-time farmer; and Perrow, an Amherst County native and former member of Lynchburg City Council who stepped down this summer before moving to Madison Heights; will replace Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers on the ACSA board.
Robert Hopkins, director of the service authority, said supervisors have made up the ACSA board’s membership since 1955. The board of supervisors backed appointing citizen membership to ACSA’s leadership with a goal of bringing in private sector expertise and input and supporting the business community’s desire for the change.
Hopkins said the process to appoint two citizens took much cooperation and effort in the past few years. Ten residents submitted letters of interest for appointment and four interviewed before Woods and Perrow were selected.
County Attorney Michael Lockaby is sending the revised articles of incorporation to the State Corporation Commission. Perrow and Woods are set to take part in their first meeting Sept. 1.
The authority provides utility service to just more than 6,300 water customers and roughly 1,100 sewer customers, Hopkins recently said.
Also during the meeting, supervisors approved a special exception request to allow Jerry Yancey to operate a tire shop at 3648 South Amherst Highway. The automotive repair garage at the corner of U.S. 29 Business and Winesap Road in Madison Heights will provide tire installation and service, including rotating and balancing tires and selling new and used tires.
“It’s an improvement to the [U.S.] 29 corridor,” Supervisor David Pugh said in complimenting Yancey’s business. “I appreciate that.”
The board’s approval includes a condition Yancey will work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to plant street trees on the landscaping islands that border U.S. 29 Business and Winesap Road. A landscaping plan shall be submitted and approved by VDOT and the county prior to issuance of a zoning permit.
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said requiring businesses to maintain landscaping can be burdensome.
“Once they’re planted, they’re not maintained,” Ayers said of trees, adding areas can often look worse as a result. “We need to keep that in mind as we ask these folks to encumber these expenses to do that.”
Supervisor Tom Martin said requiring landscaping during the special exception review process is a way to make areas more attractive for patrons and residents.
“Landscaping is a proven way of doing that,” Martin said of beautifying Madison Heights. “... If we want to improve the appearance of our county, we need to start and we need to seize every opportunity to do that.”
In other business, the board approved an amendment to county code that allows for dual use of structures in the General Commercial (B-2) district. The Amherst County Planning Commission in February approved a site plan for Bill Coffey, of the Rosemyr Corporation, to place a new AA self-storage facility behind the Food Lion in the Amelon Plaza Shopping Center. The site plan includes an apartment on site within the storage facility, which requires the code change.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!