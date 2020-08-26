Two citizen members join the Amherst County Service Authority's board

A longstanding practice of the Amherst County Service Authority’s board of directors consisting only of elected county supervisors has come to an end as two new citizen members are stepping in.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Aug. 18 meeting adopted new articles of incorporation for the service authority’s board, a measure that places two citizen members, Turner Perrow and Wesley Woods, on the ACSA board.

Woods, a Madison Heights resident, business owner and part-time farmer; and Perrow, an Amherst County native and former member of Lynchburg City Council who stepped down this summer before moving to Madison Heights; will replace Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers on the ACSA board.

Robert Hopkins, director of the service authority, said supervisors have made up the ACSA board’s membership since 1955. The board of supervisors backed appointing citizen membership to ACSA’s leadership with a goal of bringing in private sector expertise and input and supporting the business community’s desire for the change.

Hopkins said the process to appoint two citizens took much cooperation and effort in the past few years. Ten residents submitted letters of interest for appointment and four interviewed before Woods and Perrow were selected.

County Attorney Michael Lockaby is sending the revised articles of incorporation to the State Corporation Commission. Perrow and Woods are set to take part in their first meeting Sept. 1.

The authority provides utility service to just more than 6,300 water customers and roughly 1,100 sewer customers, Hopkins recently said.