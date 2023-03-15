A two-hour parking limit in downtown Amherst is repealed for a year, Amherst Town Council unanimously decided during its March 8 meeting.

The repeal follows a town committee’s recommendation after concerns from some in the town’s business community spurred review of the two-hour rule. The measure was in effect 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays — except for holidays the town government observes — on South Main Street from the intersection of Lee Street to the intersection of Star Street, Second Street from South Main Street to Depot Street, the entirety of East Court Street and the entirety of Goodwin Street.

Carl Jackson, who owns Ladle & Blade Coffee & Cookshop on South Main Street, submitted comments that were read aloud during a public hearing on the matter. As a resident who lives in the same location as his business, he said he is directly affected by the parking situation.

“It is vital to the health and growth of my business, or any business for that matter, that my customers have convenient parking access,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson said he has no problem with deleting the two-hour parking rule, adding he feels it is apparently unenforceable anyway.

“I do, however, have a big problem with there being no plan in place to regulate or prohibit parking for extended periods of time on Main Street, particularly in front of a business during business hours,” Jackson wrote. “We have experienced innumerable instances where cars have been left in front of our business for days and sometimes weeks at a time, which negatively affects our customers’ access.”

Jackson said he knows parking measures have been discussed by town officials, including parking meters and permit parking, and no solution will address all concerns or needs.

“But unregulated parking is not good for business or residences and doesn’t speak well for our town,” Jackson said.

In other news:

Council approved a resolution honoring the service of Jacob “Jack” Bailey, who served close to 25 years on the town’s Economic Development Authority and on council in two stretches from 1994 to 1998 and 2002 to 2012. Bailey also served as the town’s mayor from October 2003 to December 2012.

Bailey was committed to economic growth in the town and played an important role in the purchase and development of the L. Barnes Brockman, Sr. Business and Industrial Park and as past mayor and former EDA chair “provided strong leadership to ensure the efficient and effective operation of local government,” the resolution states.