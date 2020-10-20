 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two individuals positive for COVID-19 at Elon Elementary, school remains open

Two individuals positive for COVID-19 at Elon Elementary, school remains open

Amherst County Public Schools announced Monday two individuals at Elon Elementary School have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the schools' overall tally of cases to just more than a dozen.

"These cases are a result of community transmission," a news release from the division states. 

Elon Elementary will remain open at this time. COVID-19 cases also have been reported at Amherst County High School and Central and Madison Heights Elementary schools. 

At the Amherst County School Board's Oct. 15 meeting, Superintendent Rob Arnold urged residents to remain vigilant in protecting against the spread of the disease and maintaining social distancing, wearing masks when around others and properly washing hands. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert