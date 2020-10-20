Two individuals positive for COVID-19 at Elon Elementary, school remains open

Amherst County Public Schools announced Monday two individuals at Elon Elementary School have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the schools' overall tally of cases to just more than a dozen.

"These cases are a result of community transmission," a news release from the division states.

Elon Elementary will remain open at this time. COVID-19 cases also have been reported at Amherst County High School and Central and Madison Heights Elementary schools.

At the Amherst County School Board's Oct. 15 meeting, Superintendent Rob Arnold urged residents to remain vigilant in protecting against the spread of the disease and maintaining social distancing, wearing masks when around others and properly washing hands.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.