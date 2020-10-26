Two more positive COVID-19 tests confirmed in Amherst County schools

Two people in Amherst County Public Schools have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the division announced Monday.

The two cases are one each at Amherst Middle School and Amherst County High School. Both schools will remain open at this time and contract procedures are ongoing, according to a news release.

Since the start of school Sept. 9, the division has reported more than a dozen positive cases. School officials have publicly urged county residents to stay vigilant in protecting against the spread of the virus by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

On Monday the county had 573 positive cases of COVID-19 and 22 people were hospitalized with the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website. The county has five deaths attributed to the coronavirus, which is the fewest of five localities in the Central Virginia Health District.