Two student representatives join Amherst School Board

The Amherst County School Board welcomed its two newest student representatives, Reagan Bui and Colson Davis, during its Sept. 10 board meeting.

The board in recent years has had a student member participate in the board’s meetings and offer feedback on behalf of their peers. Superintendent Rob Arnold said since students are active in a range of activities and may often have to miss a meeting, he thinks it is good to have two representatives to make sure the Amherst school division is well covered in having a voice from the student body present.

Reagan and Colson, both seniors at Amherst County High School, each said they are grateful to be chosen for the honor and enjoy volunteering and community participation. They each also plan to attend the University of Virginia.

“My hope is my attendance at these meetings will benefit the school system and myself,” said Reagan.

Colson said he has taken part in leadership positions in the past four years and helping the community is a priority.

“There’s so much going on behind the scenes,” Colson said of the many measures division officials are tackling. “It’s good to see so many hardworking people in our county.”

The current school year presents much adversity with school reopening in the era of COVID-19, Colson said.

“But I think with the right mindset this school year can be as incredible, if not more, than years of the past,” Colson said, adding of the alterations: “I mean, come on. Who doesn’t love starting school at 10 a.m.?”