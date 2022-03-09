 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two years after first COVID-19 case in Virginia, Amherst County surpasses 7K cases

20210304_amh_sports_lancers_p4

A face mask is on the sideline of Lancer Stadium on Feb. 25, 2021, for the season opener against Rustburg. Amherst County High School football players who were not in the game have marked sports on the sidelines for social distancing.  

 Lee Luther Jr.

Just past the two-year anniversary of Virginia’s first case of the coronavirus on March 7, Amherst County recently crossed the 7,000 mark of positive cases.

Around the one-year anniversary of the state’s first positive case, Amherst County had roughly 2,700 positive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths. On March 9, the county recorded 7,036 cases, 270 hospitalizations and 83 deaths related to the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On March 7, 2020, the first COVID-19 case was reported in Virginia when a U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir tested positive. Four days later, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. The two-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 reported in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Amherst County and surrounding localities, is March 20. 

On March 9, the county had 13 active cases and a 7-day average of 37.9 cases per 100,000 population, a major decrease from a high-mark for the past four months of 149.8 on Jan. 8.

Amherst County Public Schools recently lifted a face mask requirement for everyone in county facilities and adopted a test-to-stay program for those exposed to the virus for the purpose of getting them back in school faster. Quarantine protocol for students exposed to COVID-19 has divided the Amherst County School Board recently with four members favoring keeping the policy in place for now while three members want the measure completely removed.

