U.S. Rep. Cline to hold town hall in Amherst County on Dec. 13

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, announced the resumption of in-person town halls following their suspension in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amherst County residents are invited to a town hall Dec. 13. at the Amherst-Monroe Ruritan Club, 115 Bruner Road, Monroe, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
The town hall event is an opportunity for residents of Amherst to engage in a dialogue with Cline about important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District. Cline said in a statement he looks forward with meeting with Amherst citizens in a forum that ensures their voices are heard.
Constituents planning to attend these events must register at https://cline.house.gov/about/events. Amherst citizens will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.
Prior to the suspension of in-person forums due to pandemic, Cline had hosted 25 town halls, with at least one being held in each locality throughout the district. During the pandemic, Cline hosted 13 telephone town halls.