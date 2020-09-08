'Unlike any other school year': Amherst schools welcome back students

Amherst County Public Schools held a transition day event for first-year students on Sept. 8, giving those who are experiencing their school for the first time an opportunity to become familiar with their new settings.

The event preceded the return to school on Sept. 9, bringing students back into schools for the first time in roughly six months. In a video post on the school division’s website, Superintendent Rob Arnold recently went over all aspects students can expect this year in a much different environment of COVID-19 and the many mitigation strategies in place.

Students are required to wear masks on buses and in buildings, practice social distancing and undergo screening for symptoms.

“The only thing I can say about this school year with any certainty is that it will look unlike any other school year you’ve experienced,” he said.

Schools are helping students with anxiety and Arnold asks students and parents to be flexible with educators and helping find solutions to making the school year work in difficult circumstances.

As of press time Sept. 8, Amherst County had seen 325 cases of COVID-19 so far, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The county has experienced a steady rise since early July. Prior to the start of that month the county had just fewer than three dozen cases. So far only a single death in Amherst County has been attributed to the coronavirus, according to VDH.

Arnold also encourages parents to help students establish routines and schedules to stay on top of their work at home and helping them adjust.