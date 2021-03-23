Update: AGAR, Second Stage Amherst to host first live concert of 2021

Update: Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. has announced a change to the headliner in a concert at Second Stage March 27.

Flat Five Lynchburg has canceled its performance because of health issues in the group, according to AGAR. The replacement act is Washington, D.C.-based Laissez Foure Dixieland Jazz Band. Members include Ken Matthews, clarinet and saxophone; Vladimir Kvachev, Banjo; Rob White, Tuba, and Bags Howard, Cornet.

Earlier: Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) in collaboration with Second Stage Amherst will present its first live concert in 2021 of Amherst Java and Jazz featuring Flat Five Lynchburg on March 27.

Performing at the 6 p.m. concert is Josh Barling, trumpet; Justin Berkley, saxophones; Matthew Billings, piano; Eric Hollandworth, bass; Caleb Gordon, guitar; and Fred Jackson, drums.

The concert will honor the memories of two of the great jazz pianists of the last 60 years, both of whom passed away within the last year.