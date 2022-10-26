Update: Amherst County authorities arrest suspect in shooting incident

Update: The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a shooting incident, Joshua Aaron Dominguez, without incident shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Earlier: The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man facing several felony charges in connection with a shooting incident Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the area of Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road on Tuesday for a shots-fired call, according to a post early Wednesday on the Amherst County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Deputies determined a man, whose age was not provided in the Facebook post, had sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the incident.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was identified as Joshua Aaron Dominguez, who is charged with one count each of burglary, attempted burglary, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of firearm in commission of a felony, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and larceny of a firearm.

The sheriff's office said Dominguez is described as Hispanic, weighing about 240 pounds, standing 6 feet and 5 inches in height with dark hair and brown eyes.

"At this time, he is considered armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. "He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Cindrick at (434) 946-9373, ext. 5 or Crime Stoppers, 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on a mobile device.