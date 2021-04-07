Update: Amherst County jury trials are set to resume soon. Here's what to expect.

Sheriff’s deputies will direct and monitor traffic in the lobby and at elevators to ensure proper distancing. Touchless sanitation stations also are placed strategically in the courthouse to provide access to hand sanitizer. The courtroom is equipped with cleaning sprays and sanitizing wipes.

In appropriate civil cases and in an effort to lessen the number of jurors required for trial, the court may discuss availability of three-person jury trials, the plan states. The court sends out about 50 summonses a month and the total is pared down to a pool of about 25 potential jurors, or 50%. The yield is expected to decrease to about 30% because of COVID-19 conditions, but it is anticipated the number of summonses will increase to prevent the jury pool from being too small, according to the plan.

Prospective juror panels will be summoned for staggered start times rather than all at once, the plan states. The courtroom can hold a maximum of 25 potential jurors at one time while maintaining proper social distancing of at least six feet.

While all parties will wear face coverings, there are times when they can be lowered for certain reasons. For example, a defendant will lower his or her face mask when jurors are asked if they recognize the defendant during the attorney questioning process.