Update: Amherst County jury trials are set to resume soon. Here's what to expect.

Update: Following an April 7 hearing, a jury trial in the case of Joel Matthew Wright, Jr. has been continued to May 26 in Amherst Circuit Court, online court records show.
Earlier: After a year of emergency suspension during the coronavirus pandemic, jury trials are on the brink of restarting in Amherst Circuit Court.
The first jury trial in more than a year, an aggravated malicious wounding case, is set to bring jurors into the courtroom the morning of April 14.
Jury trials were suspended at the beginning of the pandemic by the Virginia Supreme Court, which in the summer required all jurisdictions to develop and submit a plan for conducting those trials safely in the future. Once the plans were approved, the courts could restart trials at their discretion.
Most circuit courts in the Lynchburg area delayed jury trials despite getting the green light from the state in December and January. Judges in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell — which all are in the 24th Judicial Circuit — signed orders that cited climbing COVID-19 infection rates in postponing jury trials.
The pandemic reached its zenith locally in January — the Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, saw a record high of 25.5% of COVID-19 tests returning positive Jan. 1, and Lynchburg General Hospital experienced its peak stress Jan. 13 with 133 COVID-19 patients requiring about 38% of its beds.
Since then, those numbers have dropped and more people across the district are getting vaccinated.
Judge Michael Garrett entered an order March 24 for jury trials in Amherst Circuit Court to resume with the first one starting April 14, said Amber Drumheller, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney. Erica Hudson, with the Amherst County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, said no “flood” of trials is on the docket — so far, two more jury trials are scheduled in the following four months.
A jury trial preparedness plan has been developed and posted on Amherst County’s website at www.countyofamherst.com for review.
Masks are required for entry into the courthouse and prescreening is conducted at the entrance.
Facial coverings must be worn at all times in the courthouse unless specifically excused by a judge with specific policies contained in the plan, it states. When such permission is given, the person removing his or her mask will be asked to move 10 feet away from others before removing the face covering in order to comply with proper social distancing, according to the plan.
Masks will be provided at the courthouse entrance for those without one and replacement masks are available to courthouse visitors and trial participants upon request to a bailiff. “Jurors who are unable to wear masks for medical reasons, or who refuse to do so, will be dismissed or deferred, depending on their specific medical issue,” the document states.
Sheriff’s deputies will direct and monitor traffic in the lobby and at elevators to ensure proper distancing. Touchless sanitation stations also are placed strategically in the courthouse to provide access to hand sanitizer. The courtroom is equipped with cleaning sprays and sanitizing wipes.
In appropriate civil cases and in an effort to lessen the number of jurors required for trial, the court may discuss availability of three-person jury trials, the plan states. The court sends out about 50 summonses a month and the total is pared down to a pool of about 25 potential jurors, or 50%. The yield is expected to decrease to about 30% because of COVID-19 conditions, but it is anticipated the number of summonses will increase to prevent the jury pool from being too small, according to the plan.
Prospective juror panels will be summoned for staggered start times rather than all at once, the plan states. The courtroom can hold a maximum of 25 potential jurors at one time while maintaining proper social distancing of at least six feet.
While all parties will wear face coverings, there are times when they can be lowered for certain reasons. For example, a defendant will lower his or her face mask when jurors are asked if they recognize the defendant during the attorney questioning process.
A plexiglass barrier also has been installed in the courtroom. Once a trial begins, the judge will direct that all attorneys and witnesses restrict their movement in the courtroom to maintain social distancing at all times. Without express permission from the judge, attorneys will not be permitted to approach witnesses, opposing counsel, jurors or the judge.
Attorneys will question witnesses and address the court and jury from counsel tables or the podiums, which will be spaced six feet apart from other persons and will be sanitized by a bailiff between each use. If face coverings impair the ability of a lawyer to communicate with the witness or with the judge, the court may grant permission to remove his or her mask as necessary as long as proper distance is kept.
The jury trial set for April 14 is for defendant Joel Matthew Wright, who is accused of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The charges stem from a July 2018 shooting in the parking lot of a Madison Heights business that left a man severely injured.
News & Advance reporter Rachel Mahoney contributed.