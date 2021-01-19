Update: Amherst County surpasses 2,000 mark for positive COVID cases

“We will start with the ones who are highest risk,” Wells told the board.

The division has been working with Centra and the Virginia Department of Health in the rollout, Wells said. When asked during the meeting if staff is open to taking the vaccine, Wells said about 50% is.

Wells said Amherst County High School’s rear parking lot or parking area at Lancer Stadium is targeted as a potential site for mass vaccinations for the public in the near future, which if implemented won’t affect school operations.

Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division is committed to keep schools open but stressed the public needs to do its part in taking health measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“We still have concern over parents sending sick children and/or exposed children to school,” Arnold said. “We understand the difficulty but cannot stress enough how important it is to keep your child at home if they’ve been exposed or are feeling poorly.”

Arnold said more data is becoming known about students dealing with emotional stress during the pandemic and schools are considered a “safe haven” for children.