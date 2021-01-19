Update: Amherst County surpasses 2,000 mark for positive COVID cases

Amherst County surpassed the 2,000 mark in positive cases for COVID-19 in the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The county had 2,033 cases, 49 hospitalizations and 10 deaths as of Jan. 19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Amherst County Public Schools this past week had more than 220 students quarantined and 11 positive cases among students and 30 staff quarantined with a handful of positive cases, Assistant Superintendent William Wells said.
“This is well below where we were in December,” Wells said of the numbers.
The division on Monday announced four more positive cases, one each at Amherst County High School and Monelison Middle School and two at Elon Elementary School. Because of staffing issues at Elon Elementary, the school will close for in-person instruction through Jan. 25, the division announced.
On Jan. 19 the division announced two more more positive cases, one each at the high school and Amherst Elementary School.
Amelon Elementary School reopened to in-person instruction on Jan. 19 after it temporarily closed because not enough staff was available to operate the building, Wells said.
The division has a prioritized list of employees who are in line to receive a vaccine if they so choose, Wells told the Amherst County School Board on Jan. 14. Bus drivers, teachers and staff who deal directly with the public are among the first group.
“We will start with the ones who are highest risk,” Wells told the board.
The division has been working with Centra and the Virginia Department of Health in the rollout, Wells said. When asked during the meeting if staff is open to taking the vaccine, Wells said about 50% is.
Wells said Amherst County High School’s rear parking lot or parking area at Lancer Stadium is targeted as a potential site for mass vaccinations for the public in the near future, which if implemented won’t affect school operations.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division is committed to keep schools open but stressed the public needs to do its part in taking health measures to slow the spread of the virus.
“We still have concern over parents sending sick children and/or exposed children to school,” Arnold said. “We understand the difficulty but cannot stress enough how important it is to keep your child at home if they’ve been exposed or are feeling poorly.”
Arnold said more data is becoming known about students dealing with emotional stress during the pandemic and schools are considered a “safe haven” for children.
According to figures from the division, Amherst schools have seen a drop of 46 students enrolled during the pandemic, which is not drastic compared to other nearby localities and the overall exodus at the state level.
“I’m very proud of that number,” Arnold said. “It’s a real testament to the work that’s been done here.”
The division expects to receive additional state funding of $213,771 in the current school year, according to a Jan. 14 report from Teresa Crouch, the schools’ chief financial officer. Crouch said the school system also has been notified it will receive more than $3.2 million in the third round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) federal funding.
The schools will have until November 2023 to spend that money and can continue measures in place such as child care support for division staff, extra staffing and other measures in response to the pandemic, she said.