Update: Amherst schools going 'in right direction' with fewer COVID-19 numbers

“We have yet to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 that has been transmitted in one of our facilities or buses,” Wells said.

“So based on this data, we believe our mitigation strategies have been effective and are keeping our students and staff safe.”

The school division kicked off its current school year Sept. 9, a month later than originally scheduled, under a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning. Students and staff in school facilities and on buses are required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as part of the steps to mitigate the virus’s spread.

Wells said the division had to close a handful of classes at the elementary school level for a two-week period and a few classes have been quarantined. The number of discipline cases for the first seven weeks was at 22, way below the normal figure, and no instances are because students refused to wear face masks, according to Wells.

“They know that’s part of the requirement and have understood that,” Wells said of students abiding by the mask requirement while in school.