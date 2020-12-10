Update: Amherst schools report 11 cases of COVID-19 this week; Amherst County passes 1,000 cases

Update: Amherst County Public Schools has announced 11 new positive COVID-19 cases in the division, bringing its total since the return from Thanksgiving Break to 23.

The division reported five new cases, including three individuals at Amherst County High School and two others in the division, on Dec. 7. A day later, school officials announced two people at Elon Elementary School and another person at Amherst Elementary School tested positive for the virus. On Dec. 9 the school system also announced another three positive cases at the high school.

"The cases are part of community spread and are not considered to be school based transmissions," three separate news releases from the division said.

Contact tracing protocols are in place and the affected schools remain open. Though several dozen positive cases have been reported since the return to school in early September, no schools have closed.

Amherst County on Dec. 9 passed the 1,000-mark for positive COVID-19 cases, jumping 72 cases since the previous day, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website. The county as of Dec. 9 has 1,010 positive cases, 34 hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's most recently released figures.