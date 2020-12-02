Update: Amherst schools report 12 cases of COVID-19 following holiday break

Amherst County Public Schools announced this week following the Thanksgiving holiday break that a dozen people in the school division have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Madison Heights Elementary School, Amelon Elementary School, Amherst Elementary School and Temperance Elementary School each reported a case Monday along with three individuals from the school system’s transportation department. Each school will remain open and contact tracing procedures are in place.

The cases are not related to one another and are a result of community spread, according to a news release from the division.

On Tuesday, Amherst County High School and Monelison Middle School each had a person test positive for the virus, according to a separate news release from the division. Those two schools also are remaining open.

On Wednesday, the division announced an individual each at Amherst Elementary School, Temperance Elementary School and Elon Elementary School were diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Dec. 2 Amherst County had 833 reported cases of COVID-19 with 33 hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

— Justin Faulconer

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.