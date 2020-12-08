Update: Amherst schools report 8 new cases of COVID-19

Update: Amherst County Public Schools on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 announced eight new positive COVID-19 cases in the division, bringing its total since the return from Thanksgiving Break to 20.

The division reported five new cases, including three individuals at Amherst County High School and two others in the division, on Dec. 7. A day later, school officials announced two people at Elon Elementary School and another person at Amherst Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

"The cases are part of community spread and are not considered to be school based transmissions," two separate news releases from the division said.

Contact tracing protocols are in place and the affected schools remain open. Though several dozen positive cases have been reported since the return to school in early September, no schools have closed.

As of Dec. 8 Amherst County had 938 positive cases of COVID-19, 34 hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's most recently released figures.

Earlier: Amherst County Public Schools announced this week following the Thanksgiving holiday break that a dozen people in the school division have been diagnosed with COVID-19.