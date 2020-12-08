Update: Amherst schools report 8 new cases of COVID-19

Update: Amherst County Public Schools on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 announced eight new positive COVID-19 cases in the division, bringing its total since the return from Thanksgiving Break to 20.
The division reported five new cases, including three individuals at Amherst County High School and two others in the division, on Dec. 7. A day later, school officials announced two people at Elon Elementary School and another person at Amherst Elementary School tested positive for the virus.
"The cases are part of community spread and are not considered to be school based transmissions," two separate news releases from the division said.
Contact tracing protocols are in place and the affected schools remain open. Though several dozen positive cases have been reported since the return to school in early September, no schools have closed.
As of Dec. 8 Amherst County had 938 positive cases of COVID-19, 34 hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's most recently released figures.
Earlier: Amherst County Public Schools announced this week following the Thanksgiving holiday break that a dozen people in the school division have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Madison Heights Elementary School, Amelon Elementary School, Amherst Elementary School and Temperance Elementary School each reported a case Monday along with three individuals from the school system’s transportation department. Each school will remain open and contact tracing procedures are in place.
The cases are not related to one another and are a result of community spread, according to a news release from the division.
On Tuesday, Amherst County High School and Monelison Middle School each had a person test positive for the virus, according to a separate news release from the division. Those two schools also are remaining open.
On Wednesday, the division announced an individual each at Amherst Elementary School, Temperance Elementary School and Elon Elementary School were diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Dec. 2 Amherst County had 833 reported cases of COVID-19 with 33 hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
— Justin Faulconer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!