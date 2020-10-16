Update: Another person positive for COVID-19 in Amherst County schools

UPDATE: A person at Central Elementary School is positive for COVID-19, marking the fourth school in Amherst County Public Schools to report cases since the start of school on Sept. 9, the division announced Friday afternoon.

Central Elementary will remain open and contact tracing procedures have been taken in accordance with the division's protocol, according to a news release. Amherst County High School and Madison Heights and Amherst elementary schools also have reported positive cases in recent weeks.

The division has 10 positive cases overall in the first five weeks of school.

Earlier: A person at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Amherst County schools' division announced Wednesday.

The case is the high school's fifth since the start of school on Sept. 9 and the seventh overall the division has reported, including one case each at Madison Heights Elementary and Amherst Elementary schools.

ACHS will remain open at this time. Those potentially exposed have been contacted by local health and/or school officials in accordance with the division's protocol.

As of early Thursday Amherst County had 507 cases of COVID-19, an increase just more than 30 cases since the start of the week; 19 hospitalizations and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.