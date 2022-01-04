Update: Emergency warming center available in Madison Heights

Update: The warming center at Amelon Elementary School will be closing at noon Jan. 5.

"The situation has been evaluated, and it has been determined the center is no longer necessary," the county said early Wednesday.

Earlier: An emergency warming center at Amelon Elementary School's gymnasium, 132 Amer Circle, Madison Heights, is available for residents. The shelter will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, and will remain open until no longer necessary, according to Amherst County

"This is a warming shelter only," a statement from the county said. "There will be no food or showers provided and animals will not be permitted."

Masks will be required. The shelter will be open 24 hours a day. The need for a full emergency shelter will be evaluated by Amherst County Public Safety based on the use of the warming shelter.

The county had just more than 4,000 power outages Tuesday, according to an update from Appalachian Power Company.

