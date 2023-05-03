Update: The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said John Fitzgerald Burney was been taken into custody Wednesday following a tip from a county citizen.
Burney was booked at the Amherst Adult Detention Center, according to a news release issued Wednesday. In the release, Sheriff E.W. Viar thanked the citizen for staying vigilant and reporting Burney's whereabouts to authorities.
Earlier: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery Monday at a Madison Heights shop.
The sheriff’s office issued a news release Monday afternoon stating authorities have obtained warrants for John Fitzgerald Burney, 57, on charges of armed robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
At about 8:20 a.m. Monday, Burney entered the Smoke Shop at 4909 S. Amherst Highway in Madison Heights, produced a firearm, stole cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on foot in an unknown direction, the sheriff’s office said in the release. Burney was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black sweatpants.
Burney is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Cindrick at (434) 946-9373, Option 5, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.
— Justin Faulconer