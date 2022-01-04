UPDATE: VDOT crews plowing, more than 4,000 in Amherst County without power

UPDATE: After working all night, Virginia Department of Transportation crews are making progress clearing roads across the Lynchburg District, which includes Amherst County, according to the department.

"Conditions vary greatly, with most primary highways seeing just patches of snow and ice remaining on the roads," a VDOT news release issued early Tuesday said.

More than half of Appalachian Power Company's service area who lost power as a result of the storm have had service restored, the company said Tuesday. Amherst County had 4,010 outages around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to APCO.

Around 19,000 customers are currently without electric service, APCO said in an outage alert update Tuesday. The majority of storm-related outages are in areas that saw significant accumulation of heavy wet snow.

Most secondary roads are in moderate condition, with large sections of the roadway covered with frozen snow, slush and ice. VDOT crews worked overnight to clear roads and are pushing onto secondary roads that have not yet been plowed. Crews will continue to work Tuesday until all roads are in passable condition.

"Progress is expected to be slow as many trees have also fallen on those roads and will need to be removed to allow plows to complete their work," the release said.

Power outages have affected traffic signal lights at several intersections, with some now operating off of generators, according to VDOT, including the signal lights in Lovingston on U.S. 29.

VDOT continues to caution against unnecessary travel on Tuesday. Any slush or water on the roads, even those that have been plowed, has frozen overnight and will remain slick until temperatures rise above freezing. Rising temperatures and sun forecast for Tuesday will help with melting as the plows continue working.

Amherst County Public Schools closed Tuesday and the Amherst County Board of Supervisors' first meeting of 2022 was canceled because of the weather.

Earlier: The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday's morning snow has led to reports of downed trees on roadways.

"VDOT crews are out plowing roads," a news release from the department said. "The advice remains to stay off the roads if you do not need to be driving. In spots, the snow is falling quickly, meaning visibility and loss of traction are also big concerns."

Many areas have received multiple inches of snowfall and snow continues to come down at a quick pace, with many areas seeing snowfall rates at greater than one inch per hour, VDOT said shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

"We continue to experience strong winds and receive reports of downed trees on roadways and vehicles in ditches," VDOT said.

If you must travel during these conditions, you are encouraged to visit 511virginia.org or to call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before leaving. Additional steps for safe travel include:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.

Do not pass snowplows.

"The storm is expected to move out of the Lynchburg District early this afternoon," the release said.

VDOT will continue monitoring road conditions closely.

"There is a risk of re-freezing on roadways this evening and overnight, beginning anywhere from 4 to 7 p.m., depending on elevation and local temperature variances," an updated release said.

Due to inclement weather, Amherst County announced county government offices are opening at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.