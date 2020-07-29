Utility line work begins on Woodys Lake Road prior to major road reconstruction project

Construction recently began on relocation of water and sewer lines to accommodate a Virginia Department of Transportation project to improve Woodys Lake Road in Madison Heights.

The Amherst County Service Authority is is replacing existing piping, installing a six-inch water line with a new 8-inch line, and also is preparing for future sewer extensions along Woodys Lake Road and into neighboring areas, according to a newsletter recently sent to local residents.

Work began June 29 and is set to continue into late November from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During water line construction, residents of Woodys Lake Road, Trojan Road, Valleydale Drive and Hilldale Drive may experience changes to their potable water, according to the newsletter. The changes are not harmful to residents’ health but could affect the results of normal household activities such as laundry or washing dishes, the notice states.

Prillaman & Pace, Inc., of Martinsville, is the contractor and Hurt & Proffitt, Inc., a Lynchburg engineering firm, also is involved in the work. Anyone with water quality issues related to the project can contact the authority’s director at (434) 221-8757, the project manager at (434) 546-6156 or the construction foreman at (276) 734-4058.

VDOT previously has announced plans to reconstruct Woodys Lake, which it described as narrow, curvy and uneven in causing difficulties for motorists and pedestrians, a $7.8 million project targeted for construction in 2021 and possibly into the following year.