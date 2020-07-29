Vacation bible school goes virtual for Madison Heights church

In July many churches across Amherst County are buzzing with children’s laughter, colorful props and spiritually enriching gatherings as part of vacation bible school.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has caused congregations to come up with creative ways this year to keep such activities going under unprecedented circumstances that largely affected in-person church activities.

Randolph Memorial Baptist Church for the first time in its history went to a virtual format for its traditional summertime outreach, said Derik Hamby, the church’s pastor. Every Monday in July the church held virtual sessions with biblical lessons filmed on the James River, music and a craft activity.

Like many churches, Randolph Memorial Baptist on U.S. Business 29 in Madison Heights has had to adapt the safety protocols to bring worshipers under its roof. Church gatherers adhere to the rule 6-foot social distance, wear masks and clean seating.

Embracing virtual ministry also has been a major tool, Hamby said. The church records Wednesday night lessons online, holds Zoom sessions for Sunday school groups and streams services on its website while also holding in-person worship under the social distancing protocols.

“We still have more online [participants] than in person, which is OK,” Hamby said. “We want people to stay safe.”

While Randolph Memorial Baptist during COVID-19 has not brought back nursery or children’s activities, Hamby said keeping vacation bible school a fixture of summer was important.