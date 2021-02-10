VDOT: Madison Heights road project delayed, won't be complete until 2022

The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced the start of reconstruction of Woody’s Lake Road (Virginia 682) in Madison Heights will be delayed and now anticipated for completion in 2022. An updated schedule will be available later this year, according to VDOT.

This start is being delayed because the lone contract bid submitted was rejected after it exceeded the limits of the engineering estimate, according to a news release. In addition, during the public involvement process, VDOT committed to closing Woody’s Lake at Trojan Road while school was out and the construction schedule will need to be adjusted to accomplish the move.

Woody’s Lake Road offers access to a collection of large neighborhoods, Monelison Middle School, a community center, baseball and football facilities and to major retailers in the southern portion Amherst County. The road, connected to a corridor of statewide significance, is heavily traveled. Traffic volumes and development are expected to grow along the corridor.

The $7.8 million project will reconstruct Woody’s Lake Road, which VDOT describes as narrow, curvy and uneven, which creates difficulties for motorists and pedestrians.

- Justin Faulconer

