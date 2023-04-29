A stretch of Virginia 658 (Grandmas Hill Road) in Amherst County is closed to through traffic due to a failed pipe from rainstorms on April 28.

The road is closed from a half mile west of Virginia 733 (Windy Ridge Way) and .16 mile east of Route 771 (Tomlin Road).

"This road closure is due to a 60 inch pipe that failed during the heavy rains today," a Virginia Department of Transportation news release issued April 28 said. "Barricades are being placed and a detour route created. VDOT crews will perform a hydraulic analysis and make plans to replace the pipe immediately."