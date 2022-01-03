VDOT urges residents to stay off roads, crews out plowing

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday's morning snow has led to reports of downed trees on roadways.

"VDOT crews are out plowing roads," a news release from the department said. "The advice remains to stay off the roads if you do not need to be driving. In spots, the snow is falling quickly, meaning visibility and loss of traction are also big concerns."

Many areas have received multiple inches of snowfall and snow continues to come down at a quick pace, with many areas seeing snowfall rates at greater than one inch per hour, VDOT said shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

"We continue to experience strong winds and receive reports of downed trees on roadways and vehicles in ditches," VDOT said.

If you must travel during these conditions, you are encouraged to visit 511virginia.org or to call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before leaving. Additional steps for safe travel include:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.

Do not pass snowplows.

"The storm is expected to move out of the Lynchburg District early this afternoon," the release said.

VDOT will continue monitoring road conditions closely.

"There is a risk of re-freezing on roadways this evening and overnight, beginning anywhere from 4 to 7 p.m., depending on elevation and local temperature variances," an updated release said.

Due to inclement weather, Amherst County announced county government offices are opening at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.