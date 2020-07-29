Venue for weddings, events and overnight stays gets go-ahead

An event area for weddings, church retreats and other social gatherings at a 15-acre site on Stapleton Road has been given a green light from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

The board unanimously approved a special exception request during its July 21 meeting that allows Peter Traber and his family to use a former church at 2554 Stapleton Road in Madison Heights for events and short-term rental of four existing cabins. The property, on agricultural-zoned land, includes a church, a single-family dwelling and a cemetery.

Melanie Traber, wife of the applicant, said they have children going to Liberty University and the property is a good way for supplemental income for her son and daughter-in-law who will manage the venue.

“This isn’t a money making empire we are trying to build,” Melanie Traber said.

She said she has worked as a funeral home director and still owns a 1980 hearse, emphasizing the family would ensure the cemetery is well taken care of and accessible for any who have familial ties there. “I know the laws on cemeteries better than anyone else,” she told supervisors. “We’re going to take fantastic care of it.”

The former church can hold 100 to 125 people but crowds the venue would draw would be smaller, she said. A comfortable capacity is a range of 20 to 50 and would be capped at 75, according to Traber.

A condition tied with the board’s approval requires a parking attendant to direct traffic for events exceeding 75 people, a measure Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development, previously told the Amherst County Planning Commission is standard for such venues.