Verizon is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who supplies information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for recent theft and vandalism of the company's pedestal boxes, copper and fibert-optic cable, and other network components, in Amherst County.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office posted the cash reward notice on its Facebook page on March 13.

"During the past several months, numerous telecommunications cables have been severely damaged, and hundreds of feet of copper and fiber-optic cable have been cut and stolen," the notice said. "These criminal acts have caused significant service delays and public safety concerns for Verizon customers and thousands of dollars in damage to local communities."

The company urges anyone with information about these crimes to contact Verizon's Security Control Center at 800-997-3287 and select Option 3. Those who witness any acts of vandalism in progress should immediately contact Investigator Escher at the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, (434) 946-9373, ext. 3, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.