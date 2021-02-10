Virtual art class among Second Stage Amherst's community outreaches during pandemic

One of the first projects involved using a stapler. “They thought that was the coolest thing,” Fitzgerald said with a laugh. “They got to use mom’s stapler.”

She said the students are cheerful and eager to show their artwork on the screen, in come cases their younger siblings coming up to see the production and wanting to join in. The more the merrier.

“It’s kind of becoming a family event,” Fitzgerald said.

“This age group is all about playing and experimenting with the materials,” said Fitzgerald.

She said the class gives the elementary students activities they can relate to and express themselves in a creative way.

“This class has brought me back to play with the kids more and be silly with them. It’s more fun for me than it has been for the kids, I think,” Fitzgerald said. “I think it’s very important for their brains to have a little bit of a break from the academic stress they’re under this year.”

Second Stage Amherst, a venue for the arts and businesses at 194 Second St. in Amherst, has more virtual cultural and educational programming in the works for 2021.