Amherst County recently launched a Virtual Citizens Academy online resource for residents to learn more about county government and operations.

County Administrator Jeremy Bryant presented the new resource to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors at its May 2 meeting.

The online portal will feature 14 departments of county operations, Bryant said. The resource is for anyone who wants to learn more about Amherst County government and what it does, he said.

“All strung together, it’s approximately an hour of video,” Bryant told supervisors.

The county has 225 full-time employees and 125 part-time workers, Bryant said in the video.

The county is 474 squares, its most recent population count is 31,307, which Bryant said equals to 66 people per mile.

The online resource gives a visual explanation of county administration, building inspections, economic development efforts, finance, human resources, information technology, two public libraries, planning and zoning, public safety, public works, recreation and tourism.

Supervisors received a glimpse at excerpts from the academy, including public safety, which included information on that department’s operations. Last year, dispatchers answered more than 80,000 phone calls, processed 30,000-plus of those in the computer-aided dispatching system and more than 6,000 calls were dispatched for fire and emergency medical services responses, according to Brad Beam, director of public safety.

The link for the Virtual Citizens Academy is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqdIZLCN-Mw.

Supervisor David Pugh said the new resource is highly useful for county citizens to become more informed.

“People can have it at their fingertips,” Pugh said. “Thanks to Joy and everyone else involved in that. We really appreciate it.”