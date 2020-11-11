Watch now: A dramatic outdoor return as ACHS readies for 'Spoon River Anthology'

Scruggs said with the state of the world and schools possibly not reopening, he was nervous about how the drama program would be affected.

“This experience, the same with any production we put on, is just an awesome feeling to be able to come together as a theater family and put on a show for people to enjoy,” Scruggs said. “...We’re doing the best with what we have and we’re just excited to be out here working together and putting something on.”

Senior Colson Davis has been involved with theater all four years and said though the upcoming production is a bit different from the norm the students are keeping a positive mindset.

“Even if it’s outdoors, it brings another element to the play,” Davis said, adding of the cemetery effect: “Why would you want to be inside for that?”

He said he is thankful to the division for the opportunity to perform, even under restrictions and guidelines of keeping distance from his classmates for safety reasons.

“Being in theater is the highlight of my day,” Davis said.