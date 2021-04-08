Watch Now: A year after last resident left, CVTC site's redevelopment a regional priority

In the first week of April 2020 during the first month of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Virginia Training Center's last remaining patient was moved to another state facility.

With that departure, an era of more than a hundred years of residents filling the rooms of the state-run facility had come to an end. The site of more than 300 acres on Colony Road now is minimally staffed and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services is working on its transfer to another state agency, the Virginia Department of General Services.

Meanwhile, Lynchburg area officials are working on a redevelopment plan for finding a future use for the campus of around 90 buildings, the vast majority shuttered. Amherst County officials have said a future use is crucial so the property, at one time the county's largest employer, can provide jobs and once again become an economic engine for the county and Lynchburg area.

For more information on the redevelopment efforts ongoing at the CVTC site, visit https://trainingcentermasterplan.com.

