Watch Now: ACHS drama's talents roam outdoors with 'Lion King Jr.' production

“No worries for the rest of your days.”
A fitting phrase following the past year and several months of COVID-19 uprooting daily life and routines for Amherst County residents. The popular line, and many more, will come to life in Amherst County High School’s front parking lot for a later-than-usual production of “Lion King, Jr.”
The edge of the parking area where buses come in and out of the school off Lancer Lane for four early June evenings will transform into “the Pride Lands,” where lions roam as part of the play based on the 1994 Disney film “The Lion King.”
The ACHS drama program’s outdoor production allows the school to put on a full-scale musical, typically held in April, for the first time in just more than two years. Attendees can come to the show from June 2 to June 5 with personal chairs to grab a spot in close proximity to the set area.
“It’s a very inclusive show that has many alternate types of characters,” said Patricia Emmert, theater instructor. “It’s fun — the ‘circle of life.’ Everyone can relate to it.”
The material, a fan favorite among many families, is perfect for an outdoor showing, she said. The elaborate set design — which used mostly material the drama club already has, including a “sun” piece — kept crew workers busy but was enjoyable to put together, Emmert said.
Melanie Coleman, choral director at ACHS, and students are involved in the musical aspects while Roy Prior, building trades instructor, and that program also is taking part, according to Emmert.
“Just a lot of hard work by the students and teachers here,” Emmert said. “We’ve been pulling in as much help as we can.”
ACHS drama students have said in previous interviews this year they are happy the school was able to put on shows during a year when COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on gatherings, activities and events. The program previously held an outdoor show in the fall of 2020 and has several other performances that included no audience or a much different setting than they were used to before March 2020.
Emmert said the show has done much to help students still coping with the pandemic’s many effects to heal in a different setting that works.
“We have a lot of seniors that are so happy they’re performing a musical outdoor before they’re leaving us,” said Emmert. “They are actually performing a show after they graduate [May 28].”
The change from indoor theater to outside will include the use of microphones to enhance sound quality. She’s also enlisted the help of her husband, David, who she said “can pretty much fix anything,” in that endeavor.
“That is a huge challenge,” Emmert said of the sound element.
Adjusting to the times and finishes the year off on a high note, Emmert said the drama program is dedicated to putting on an enjoyable show. She urges the community to attend and support students finishing up a difficult year.
“The kids are resilient,” Emmert said. “We all are resilient. We’ve just got to keep pushing forward.”