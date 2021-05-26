Watch Now: ACHS drama's talents roam outdoors with 'Lion King Jr.' production

Melanie Coleman, choral director at ACHS, and students are involved in the musical aspects while Roy Prior, building trades instructor, and that program also is taking part, according to Emmert.

“Just a lot of hard work by the students and teachers here,” Emmert said. “We’ve been pulling in as much help as we can.”

ACHS drama students have said in previous interviews this year they are happy the school was able to put on shows during a year when COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on gatherings, activities and events. The program previously held an outdoor show in the fall of 2020 and has several other performances that included no audience or a much different setting than they were used to before March 2020.

Emmert said the show has done much to help students still coping with the pandemic’s many effects to heal in a different setting that works.

“We have a lot of seniors that are so happy they’re performing a musical outdoor before they’re leaving us,” said Emmert. “They are actually performing a show after they graduate [May 28].”

The change from indoor theater to outside will include the use of microphones to enhance sound quality. She’s also enlisted the help of her husband, David, who she said “can pretty much fix anything,” in that endeavor.