Watch Now: Amherst 4-H back in the groove at summer camp

David Johnson, a volunteer at the Amherst camp, has taken part in the camp experience most his life. Johnson, who graduated from Amherst County High School in 1999, said he knows many people with children who have had hardships from the pandemic with their kids being cooped up inside and apart from friends and activities.

“In general the whole thing is hard, kids not being to go out and interact,” Johnson said. “But one of the great things about camp is you get to interact with people you normally wouldn’t see in school. I’ve seen people make friends way across the county and even from other countries just coming here, and we missed out on that last year.”

Nyia Barrow, a teen leader, said it’s her last year coming before college and she was glad to come back.

“This week has been really different with all our COVID precautions, but it has been a lot of fun and it’s been nice getting to know our campers one on one because we’re with them all the time,” said Barrow. “I missed it a lot last year and I’m glad we were able to come back this year.”

As a camper, it’s been a fun place to come, spend time with friends and get to know new people, Barrow said. As a leader she’s learned to take care of kids and keep them safe, entertained and happy.