Watch Now: Amherst area residents, 20 years later, recall fresh memories of 9/11

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, William Wells was teaching world geography at Amherst County High School when he learned a plane had flown into one of the buildings of the World Trade Center.

Wells, who years later became the school’s principal and now serves as Amherst County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent, said he recalled thinking at first it might have been accident involving a small aircraft. The grim reality hit that America was under attack a short time later during Wells’ planning period as he and other teachers watched the news coverage as the second plane flew into the World Trade Center and the towers fell.

“It was an emotional toll,” Wells said.

He recalled the somber mood in the school for the remainder of the day as students and staff monitored coverage and discussed what may happen next. Wells said educators told students they didn’t have immediate answers but talked with students about concerns and fears while trying to carry on with school tasks as best they could.

“You could just see it was weighing on everybody. They could tell it was wearing on me,” Wells said. “The emotions were raw that day as it happened.”