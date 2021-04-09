Watch Now: Amherst board favors referendum for voters to weigh in on marijuana dispensaries

Licensing of marijuana establishments would be overseen by a Cannabis Control Authority to be organized similarly to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, according to Popovich. He noted while marijuana dispensaries would be licensed, there would be no equivalent to the state-run ABC liquor stores, he wrote. "Both smokable and edible marijuana would be so licensed," he said in the memo.

Popovich noted the total licenses would be issued statewide: 400 for dispensaries, 25 for wholesalers, 60 for manufacturers and 450 for cultivation facilities, and there are provisions for "social equity" with respect to granting of licenses to groups of people who have historically had greater arrest and incarceration rates related to the drug.

He said the county should consider if wants to enact a sales or BPOL tax and examine zoning regulations to determine whether such operations should be subject to a special use permit process.

"Your side of things is whether or not you're going to allow actual dispensaries or establishments to sell marijuana from a designated location," Popovich told supervisors.

Rodgers discussed the potential zoning implications for dispensaries if they are allowed in the county.