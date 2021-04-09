Watch Now: Amherst board favors referendum for voters to weigh in on marijuana dispensaries

With marijuana set to become legal in Virginia as of July 1, Amherst County Board of Supervisors members are backing a referendum for county residents to give input on whether dispensaries that sell the drug should be permitted.
The board discussed the matter during an April 6 meeting and directed County Administrator Dean Rodgers to look into pursuing a referendum "the sooner the better," according to Supervisor Jimmy Ayers. When asked if the November general election is too soon to have such a referendum, County Attorney Mark Popovich said: "Absolutely not."
Ayers, a former Amherst County sheriff who retired in late 2015, said he labels marijuana a "gateway drug" and he has seen firsthand what he described as damage it has done to local families.
"I cannot sit here as a board member of this panel and say, 'I want it, I don't want it,'" Ayers said of the drug becoming legally accessible this summer and the county considering dispensaries. "I just think that should be a voice of the citizens, whether they want that to be in their community or not. I know what it does for people and I've seen it firsthand. And some of it is not pretty."
Ayers said he understands the county could benefit from the tax revenue such operations could bring in a time when economic development is at the forefront of budgeting priorities.
"I understand every aspect of that," Ayers said. "But I also know the death and tragedy it has caused many families in our community and our country as a whole. If the ability is there for the community to have input, my feeling is we let them have their input."
Supervisor Claudia Tucker agreed a referendum on the ballot is necessary.
"This is something the community needs to decide on," Tucker said. "My personal opinion aside, the community needs to weigh in."
The board and Popovich discussed wording with the potential referendum so voters are not confused about what they are weighing on, which is not whether the drug should be legal.
"It will be legal for use," Rogers said, referring to a recent state decision. "What we are talking about are the businesses that sell it. Dispensaries, wholesalers, manufacturers and farms. So the business side of it is what the referendum would address."
In a March 30 memorandum to the board, Popovich wrote the potential referendum would be similar a locality deciding to become a dry county. The referendum requirement does not prevent the county from having "certain reasonable regulations in certain areas, including in the areas of zoning and BPOL [Business, Professional and Occupational License," Popovich said in the memo.
"A sales tax of 3% can be levied on the sale of marijuana," Popovich wrote.
Licensing of marijuana establishments would be overseen by a Cannabis Control Authority to be organized similarly to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, according to Popovich. He noted while marijuana dispensaries would be licensed, there would be no equivalent to the state-run ABC liquor stores, he wrote. "Both smokable and edible marijuana would be so licensed," he said in the memo.
Popovich noted the total licenses would be issued statewide: 400 for dispensaries, 25 for wholesalers, 60 for manufacturers and 450 for cultivation facilities, and there are provisions for "social equity" with respect to granting of licenses to groups of people who have historically had greater arrest and incarceration rates related to the drug.
He said the county should consider if wants to enact a sales or BPOL tax and examine zoning regulations to determine whether such operations should be subject to a special use permit process.
"Your side of things is whether or not you're going to allow actual dispensaries or establishments to sell marijuana from a designated location," Popovich told supervisors.
Rodgers discussed the potential zoning implications for dispensaries if they are allowed in the county.
"As a retail outlet, which this would be, they would just fall within the zoning for commercial establishments," Rodgers said to the board. "Unless the board wanted to separate that business out … we can treat it like any other business and it would just go where commercial retail businesses are allowed to go and may not necessarily need special zoning."
Supervisor Tom Martin questioned in the intersection of U.S. 29 Business and Dillard Road, for example, which is a highly traveled area, is a suitable spot for businesses that would sell the drug.
Popovich said dispensaries won't pop overnight while Ayers responded he feels it will take "very little time" for business requests to come forward, referencing the popularity of vaping shops.
Pugh mentioned facilities that could seek to produce cannabis for medicinal purposes, adding it helped a family member.
"It's here. It's going forward," Pugh said. "I don't see the political landscape in the state changing. You'll lose the tax revenue if you don't allow them."
Supervisors also discussed the possibilities of other localities picking up jobs and economic benefits if Amherst is to become a "non-marijuana county" in not allowing such operations.
"I would just hate to see Amherst County farmers not being able to produce a crop that a neighboring county could produce," Tucker said.
"I agree," Pugh said. "Or a pharmaceutical facility that could be built here where it would supply jobs and so forth because it's a foregone conclusion [marijuana] is legal. It's going to be."
Rodgers said once the drug becomes legal if a county employee shows up to work after using it, as with alcohol use, he or she would be sent home. Employers across Virginia will grapple with similar protocols.