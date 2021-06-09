Watch Now: Amherst County Fair to return in October

The Amherst County Agricultural Committee recently announced the Amherst County Fair will return in the third weekend in October.

The committee, which organizes the event, still is working to determine how many days the fair will run, according to a notice on the county’s website. Vendor and volunteer information will be shared as it becomes available, the announcement said.

The fair was reinstated in August 2018 and was held again in 2019. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic and returns a few months later during the height of fall festival season.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the location will remain on property owned by Sweet Briar College near Stage Road within close proximity to U.S. 29. Rodgers said the committee wanted to move the fair to the fall to avoid intense heat and make agricultural competitions more inclusive.

“The [county fair] has become one of the most enjoyed and appreciated features of the calendar county,” Rodgers said. “It’s an event that draws us all together.”

Claudia Tucker, of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, thanked the committee for donating time and energy to making the event a reality.