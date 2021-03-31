Watch Now: Amherst County providing grants up to $1K for improvements along U.S. 29

The Route 29 Business Beautification Committee launched a matching mini-grant program to help businesses make improvements to the appearance of their properties.

Approved applicants are provided a matching grant of up to $1,000 after approval from the committee. The grant remains open for applications and any business along the U.S. 29 Business corridor in Madison Heights is eligible to apply.

Examples of qualifying improvements could be sign replacement and restoration, landscaping, removal of blight, landscaping, fresh paint on a building, curb painting and repairs, tree planting, parking lot upgrades or fencing to hide unattractive storage of supplies or waste, according to Amherst County.

Businesses can apply for the mini-grant application through Amherst County’s department of community development. Completed applications are presented to the committee for its review during monthly meetings.

“The Route 29 Business Beautification Committee is looking forward to issuing grants to enhance the sense of community and environmental wellness of the corridor,” a news release from Amherst County said.

For applications visit www.countyofamherst.com or pick up one at the county administration building, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.