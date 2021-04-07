Watch Now: Amherst County remembers late state police officer Lucas Dowell

From helping clear wrecks on roadways to interacting with residents during meals at Subway in Amherst, the late Lucas B. Dowell is remembered in Amherst County for his service in law enforcement and friendly smile.

“Lucas Dowell’s first impression was awesome,” Steve Martin, a friend of the Virginia State Police trooper, said during an August 2019 ceremony to dedicate an Amherst bridge in the officer's memory. “He was such a nice, sweet young man.”

Dowell was killed in the line of duty in Cumberland County on Feb. 4, 2019.

The “Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge” on U.S. 29 Business over the U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst was dedicated in August 2019, roughly a mile from the Virginia State Police's Amherst office where Dowell had served.

Martin said he always wants Amherst County High School students to remember Dowell and how he died in service to others when they cross the bridge to go to school.

Dowell, 28, was killed just north of Farmville as part of a state police tactical team assisting the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force with a search of a home. A native of Chilhowie, Dowell had been living in Lynchburg and had became a trooper in 2014 after graduating from Radford University with a degree in criminal justice.