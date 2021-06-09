Watch Now: Amherst deputy involved in 2017 shooting honored with Medal of Valor

The National Police Work Dog Association (NPWDA) and law enforcement personnel in Amherst honored Napier, now an investigator, during a brief event Tuesday. Captain Joe Reynolds of the sheriff's office said it is the highest award the association gives and Napier was approved for it in 2019 but a ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds said Napier showed true courage that night and her actions resulted in the safety and welfare of her fellow officers.

"And for that we are grateful," Reynolds said.

Ben Bennett, a senior master trainer for the NPWDA, said Napier was handling K-9s in her capacity as a deputy when the shooting occurred and honoring her is a personal pleasure.

"I knew her when she had two left feet and she turned into an excellent dog handler when she was working," in the K-19 unit, Bennett said.

NPWDA has nearly 4,000 members in 43 states and three countries outside the United States, according to Bennett. It has the one of the toughest certification processes in the law enforcement profession, he said.

"We are pretty well recognized around the globe," Bennett said.