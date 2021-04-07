Watch Now: Amherst high school's theater stays active during pandemic, records competition play

Student Eleanor McPhatter said the performance felt much the same but different in a lot of ways as well. “We did it like a normal show, basically,” McPhatter said.

Nico Thomas said he enjoyed playing a character he described as an egotist, which contradicts Thomas’s personality. The performance without live laughter or applause is different and he had a good time, adding the theater cast is a “one-of-a-kind.”

“Mrs. Emmert did so many things to make the production fun,” said Caroline Cockerham, who played a narrator for the show. “It was really fun how she managed to make this like a normal play, even though it’s not like a normal year.”

Emmert said some students have expressed disappointment and frustrations with the interruptions to daily life COVID-19 has caused, as well as missing out on a range of experiences.

“The more we get be together in person live, the more we get to heal,” Emmert said of dealing with the pandemic. “They’re healing. It was a gut shot. These kids who do theater just want to interact and be engaged. Theater kids have always had to be that way. Something breaks, something shatters, a line is dropped — they’re trained to adapt.”

Emmert said she wants the students to keep moving forward and embrace what works this year.

“We’ve got to figure this out together — and they just did.”

