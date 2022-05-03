Watch Now: Amherst parents pitch in to make high school's prom a reality

A local company’s airplane hangar transformed into a dance hall for the Amherst County High School prom the evening of April 30, lifting the spirits of hundreds of students in an event organized by parents this year.

Lesley McPhatter, a parent organizer, said in the fall it wasn’t known if the prom would be held because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. With her daughter a senior and other families with children in need of strong memories from the spring tradition, she said parents sprang into action.

“We decided to take it on as a parent project,” said McPhatter.

She said the students haven’t had a major dance since their sophomore homecoming because of the pandemic. More than 400 tickets were available to any student who wanted one, she said.

Local businesses and organizations rallied together to support the event and more than 140 door prizes were given, McPhatter said. The theme was “Enchanted Forest” and students were excited to have it, she said.

McPhatter’s brother works at Banker Steel in Lynchburg and through that connection the airport hangar was secured as a venue, she said.

ACHS Principal Derrick Brown in an email explained the school couldn’t host the prom this year because of many unknowns regarding COVID.

Prom is an event that takes much time and coordination by teachers and students and the school is grateful that parents stepped in to to help during a very challenging school year, Brown said. The school did not host any school dances or social events in the 2020-21 school year and is hopeful to start hosting such events next school year, he said.

McPhatter said a prom was held last year in Lynchburg but it was smaller than usual and a goal this year was a larger event that could hold more students.

“They need normalcy,” said Lisa Lloyd, another organizer. “We just wanted to do something to look forward to, especially with seniors. They haven’t had too much this year and they’re so excited.”

Lloyd said businesses and groups also were helpful in a big way in making it all come together.

“We’ve had a great community response,” said Lloyd. “Amherst County really stepped up.”

Madison Heights Baptist Church helped shuttle students to the hangar via bus.

John Grieser, a church member who also serves on the Amherst County School Board, helped in the shuttling and wished students a happy night as they headed toward the venue.

“I’m really happy the parents stepped up and did this,” Grieser said. “Everybody is struggling to get back to a sense of normalcy. This is another step.”

He said the church was glad to step up and help and he wants the students to know they haven’t been forgotten during a difficult time.

“I think it speaks volumes for what the parents have done to step up and make this happen,” he said.

