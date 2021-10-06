Watch Now: Amherst residents make case for, against Rosie's as vote tallies near

Frank Campbell, a Madison Heights resident and former Amherst County Board of Supervisors member who served the District 5 seat, attended the Rosie’s campaign office opening Sept. 30. He said he would have supported the resolution if still serving on the board and said he looks forward to the business opening its doors in the district he formerly represented from 2010 to 2013.

Having a major business come in and invest in the community with tax revenue, jobs and another dining option is beneficial, Campbell said.

“The business growth in Amherst County has been stagnant for years,” Campbell said. “There’s going to be more businesses that follow Rosie’s. Some people say it’s going to bring crime. We have crime. We have dilapidated properties in Amherst County that has been a blight for crime for years. This, I think, it’s a way to get out of that.”

Bernal said the opposition goes beyond a resident having a poker game in his house. “This is predatory gambling. It’s like a wolf after the sheep,” he said of a business setting up pari-mutuel activities with government support. “They want to get the weak in our community to fork over their money.”