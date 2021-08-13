Watch Now: Amherst residents wrestle with mask mandate in schools

Several hours after Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration's announcement that all K-12 schools in Virginia must mask up for this school year as coronavirus case counts surge, Madison Heights resident Josh Vickers was in tears while speaking before the Amherst County School Board.

Vickers lamented the mandate of face coverings in schools, a measure he said is detrimental for his son dealing with breathing issues. He thanked the board for “holding out” and previously deciding masks would be optional in the school year that kicks off Aug. 18 and leaving it up to families to choose for themselves.

“You work for Amherst County and its citizens,” Vickers said to the board during the public comments portion of its Aug. 11 meeting. “What can we do to push back and say that enough is enough? Let us be the model. Let us be the ones that show that we can go to school and our kids can focus on the education and not, ‘Is my mask fitting properly?’”

Others who presented comments to the board blasted the mask mandate as a violation of parental rights and a hardship as many more students are in the buildings this year with a return to full-time, five days per week in-person learning. Fewer than 80 students, out of an overall projected enrollment of 3,950, are penciled in for virtual remote learning through a state program, according to school officials.