Watch Now: Amherst residents wrestle with mask mandate in schools

Several hours after Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration's announcement that all K-12 schools in Virginia must mask up for this school year as coronavirus case counts surge, Madison Heights resident Josh Vickers was in tears while speaking before the Amherst County School Board.
Vickers lamented the mandate of face coverings in schools, a measure he said is detrimental for his son dealing with breathing issues. He thanked the board for “holding out” and previously deciding masks would be optional in the school year that kicks off Aug. 18 and leaving it up to families to choose for themselves.
“You work for Amherst County and its citizens,” Vickers said to the board during the public comments portion of its Aug. 11 meeting. “What can we do to push back and say that enough is enough? Let us be the model. Let us be the ones that show that we can go to school and our kids can focus on the education and not, ‘Is my mask fitting properly?’”
Others who presented comments to the board blasted the mask mandate as a violation of parental rights and a hardship as many more students are in the buildings this year with a return to full-time, five days per week in-person learning. Fewer than 80 students, out of an overall projected enrollment of 3,950, are penciled in for virtual remote learning through a state program, according to school officials.
“It hurts to go back and have this conversation,” Vickers said of the mask mandate's effect on children. “And it is not fair to them that they are being pawns and put in the middle for a choice we can’t make as parents, you can’t make as a school board, and they obviously do not make as children. It’s not fair. Help us so we can help them.”
Madison Heights resident Gloria Witt described the uproar over masks as “madness” as COVID-19 case numbers are worse now than in 2020. She also said the county’s rate of fully vaccinated residents, 26% as of Aug. 12, should be much higher.
“This idea of holding out and not wearing masks, thank God Governor Northam did what we couldn’t do, which is mandate masks,” Witt said to the board. “We are literally killing ourselves because we politicize something that is a health issue … I want you to know there is a quiet majority sitting at home waiting on you all to do the right thing but the governor had to do it for us.”
The board also received some written comments from residents read during the meeting criticizing critical race theory, an academic framework that looks at how law and policies perpetuate systemic racism. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold has insisted the division does not teach CRT, which has become a focal point for many conservatives across Virginia decrying what they see as its influence on public schools, and the board recently passed a resolution banning such teaching.
Monroe resident Sid Storozum addressed the board during public comments opposing CRT and related social and emotional learning that he said places “a mantle of victimhood on minorities” and demonizes white people.
“Parents of Black and other minority students should be disgusted with this infiltration of CRT into the curriculum,” Sorozum said. “To me, it seems just one step away of going back to segregated schools.”
He urged the board to “reverse course” and refuse all state education department “indoctrination” mandates.
Witt defended recent equity lessons rolled out in Amherst County schools.
“As far as cultural responsive training and teaching, you need to walk in a Black person’s shoes one time,” Witt said while looking in Sorozum’s direction.
Board members urged residents to only address the board and not other citizens during public comments and respect civility.
“We’re here for you to yell at us, not everyone else,” board member Chris Terry said, noting recent scenes of uproars breaking out at school board meetings across the state. “I hope Amherst County can be better than that.”
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said if masks are an issue for students this year, educators can work to secure face shields that could alleviate some of those problems. He said when temperatures are not soaring, teachers also will be encouraged to take students outside whenever possible.
“We’re going to adjust to this and adapt and make it work for us,” Wells said of COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Arnold said school officials are in talks with the division’s legal counsel about guidance on exceptions to the mask rule and coming up with criteria.
“I would like to see us do everything we can to make this fair for everyone as possible when are our hands are this tied by the governor,” board member Amanda Wright said.
Social distancing to the greatest extent possible would be used with a 3-foot rule in place this year, Wells said. Five students and two staff were positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 12 and seven other students are quarantined, he said, adding the school-age children are currently testing positive at greater numbers than the elderly largely because the delta variant is growing more rapidly among the unvaccinated.
Terry said he’d vote again to keep the masks optional if not for Northam’s mandate, which he said the ACPS community has to live with and make the best of.
“I think the main thing is getting kids in five days a week,” Terry said. “If we have to endure masks, we have to endure masks. I hate it as much as everybody else.”
Board member David Cassise said he feels residents are losing a lot of their rights and should have an option to choose. He said any switch away from the five-day in-person school week would more of a “deal breaker” for him personally.
“I can deal with masks,” Cassise said.
Vice Chair Abby Thompson said some students will struggle with the mask rule and emphasized educators make a priority helping them overcome barriers to learning.
“There’s a lot of good stuff going on at Amherst County Public Schools that I don’t want a black cloud to really override, because I think it’s always our goal to do the best for the students we can,” Wright said. “And when our hands are tied, our hands are tied.”
Chair Priscilla Liggon urged the community to go into the new school year positive and happy.
“We need to protect the children,” Liggon said.