Watch Now: Amherst school officials target $13.8M first phase in high school expansion project

"I’m just concerned putting on this big addition when we have other needs in the community," school board member Ginger Burg said. "It’s not fully funded."

Vice Chair Abby Thompson said she recalls the price tag on a new auditorium, a project long hoped for, being $8 million to $9 million and now it's doubled. She said if the community is behind the project she can support it, though she is cautious about exhausting too much CIP money without other needs getting addressed, and she is in favor of moving forward and seeing with the board of supervisors is willing to do.

"I definitely think we need a new auditorium," Thompson said.

Chair Priscilla Liggon said she didn't hear any comments from the public during two recent town hall meeting urging school officials not to do the project.

"If not now with the auditorium, then when?" Liggon said. "I think we have to give it a go, a try...and if it can’t happen, we can at least say we tried."

School board member Chris Terry said he would like to proceed but wants money in the CIP to cover other possible projects such as adding air conditioning to the bus fleet.

"I want this auditorium as much as anyone in this room," Terry said. "It definitely needs upgrades."