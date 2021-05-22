Watch Now: Amherst schools' equity lesson backlash spills into county meeting

Liggon said in email to the News & Advance that as the school board's chairperson she is not aware of any equity lessons in the schools about critical race theory.

"I was saddened that the school budget was not passed as anticipated and that our dedicated employees are awaiting a contract for the next school year," Liggon wrote. "With all that has happened with the COVID pandemic and all that our employees endured during this time, the delay has troubled me but we hope to resolve and move forward as quickly as possible after the June joint board meeting."