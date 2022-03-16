Watch Now: Amherst schools to no longer quarantine students

Amherst County Public Schools as of March 21 no longer will quarantine students who are exposed the COVID-19 virus while still maintaining contact tracing protocol as a way to notify families and students about exposures.

The Amherst County School Board voted March 10 to approve the measure at the recommendation of ACPS administration. Two other potential measures included maintaining the current practice of contact tracing and quarantining with the option for parents to use the test to stay program or having no contact tracing at all along with nixing quarantining.

“I think we have a moral obligation and an ethical obligation to notify families in our school community and our staff,” Assistant William Wells said when asked by the board to give his opinion. “Since the COVID cases are still high in our region, if we have a positive case in your child’s class, we would notify families of that.”

Wells said for example if a child in a class has medically fragile grandparents and he or she isn’t aware of having COVID-19 but has been told to quarantine as a precaution because of exposure, those family members won’t be at risk. Without the contact tracing procedure, Wells said “I feel we didn’t do what we should have done.”

“I agree with you,” board member Ginger Burg said.

Burg and a few other board members have decried quarantining students because they feel it has kept many who are not sick out of school and missing crucial instructional time. Those feelings have been echoed by many residents who have addressed the board on the topic in recent months.

“As we move out of the pandemic into the endemic phase of Covid-19, it is essential that the School Board makes decisions that best meet the needs of students, staff, and community,” wrote ACPS Superintendent Rob Arnold in a recent memo to the board.

Wells said the March 21 date gives the division time to make the community aware of the change in mitigation protocol regarding quarantine.

Administrators also are working on a plan to get students back into cafeterias for meals at some point this semester, as during the pandemic they have been eating in classrooms. Arnold said the cafeterias have been used for other purposes to spread students out and it will take some time to work through those changes.

Dawn Pool, a Monroe resident, said during the public comments portion of the meeting she is disappointed school officials are still talking about COVID-19 and she agrees with moving into the endemic phase.

“I prefer that we just stop contact tracing and quarantining like some of the other schools around our area have done, but as compromise I see no issue with the middle road of continuing to do notifying with no quarantining unless the parent chooses to quarantine their own child,” said Pool. “I’d like to see them get back into the cafeterias to have that social interaction with kids outside of their own classroom.”

Pool said she feels students should be allowed to hug each other or exchange high-fives rather than being socially distanced.

“I think we have more pressing issues at this point and I just think we need to move past it,” Pool said.

Michelle Hughes, of Madison Heights, said she loves seeing peoples’ faces with less mask wearing and she feels the contact tracing measure should be done away with.

“It’s got to stop. Kids need to be normal,” said Hughes. “It’s a virus; it’s here. It’s not going anywhere.”

Hughes said her 6-year-old granddaughter has missed more than 40 days of school because of quarantining, which she added is “unacceptable.” Her grandchild never tested positive, she said.

“That’s y’all’s problem. Fix it,” Hughes said. “Get the teachers in there to catch her up. Our kids are damaged and I’m not blaming it on you. You didn’t bring COVID here ... we’ve got to live with it.”

Her husband, William Hughes, asked the board to stop quarantining immediately.

“To miss 45 days from school and not even have COVID, it breaks my heart because we’re supposed to be teaching our kids,” he said of the effects on his family.

Board member Priscilla Liggon said she took a trip several years ago where she asked the driver why he went so far out of the way to get her to her destination. His reply, she said, is fitting to what the schools have done with its protocols: “Because I wanted to keep you safe.”

Liggon said the division’s measures, while many people did not agree with them, were necessary for keeping the students and staff safe. She didn’t wear a face mask at the March 10 meeting, the first time since meetings have been held during the pandemic, but she said will wear them among larger crowds and depending on the situation.

“We still have to be careful. But we’re coming out and I feel good about it,” Liggon said. “All these changes require the public’s help in keeping children home when they’re sick. We can’t do this by ourselves or we’ll have a turnaround here that won’t be very pleasant.”

