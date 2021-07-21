Watch Now: Amherst town officials honor student for selecting park's new name

The first park in the town of Amherst now has a name with close ties to the family that previously owned the 7.1-acre parcel at the end of Scotts Mill Road.

Town Council voted during its July 14 meeting to name the property “Old Mill Park.” The suggested name came from Tristen May, great-grandson of William and Patricia Wydner, previous owners and operators of the former Amherst Milling Co. at 140 Union Hill Road.

May, a rising third-grader at Amherst Elementary School, took part in a contest the town conducted through Amherst County Public Schools to name the park and was declared the winner. Mayor Dwayne Tuggle presented May with a resolution honoring his contribution to helping name the park.

The name is fitting, as the former mill operated for decades in close proximity to the new park, which is across the highway. Residents can access the park site, which still is in planning stages, by driving on Garland Street and taking a right onto Scotts Mill Road.

The former mill sold several years ago to Waukeshaw Development, Inc., which developed the historic structure into a new brewery and restaurant, Camp Trapezium. The new business celebrated its grand opening in June and has preserved many of the mill’s historic features.