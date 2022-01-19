Watch Now: Amherst town police announces officer of the year award recipient

Town of Amherst officer Caleb Martin was honored with the department’s 2021 Officer of the Year award during Amherst Town Council’s Jan. 12 meeting.

Chief Bobby Shiflett said he’s seen Martin “do things over the top” in serving the community and interacting with the public. Shiflett said Martin has told him in performing those actions: “I just treat people the way I want to be treated.”

“That goes a long way,” Shiflett said.

The town police department’s Facebook page said department staff voted on this year’s award. Martin “exceeded duty requirements that are expected of this position and has on multiple occasions demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement,” the Facebook post said.

The small department of fewer than 10 full-time officers, including Shiflett, gathered in the council chambers to celebrate the moment.

“I could name every officer in this room,” Shiflett said of the Officer of the Year distinction. “I take the award very seriously. It’s something that’s earned.”

Martin was given a standing ovation as he accepted the award. “I’ve never worked with a better group of guys,” Martin said of the department.

Officer Brandon Payne also was given the 2021 Award of Excellence during the meeting and Ali Davis, assistant accreditation manager, also was recognized for her dedication and work toward the department becoming a state accreditation agency last year. The department is the smallest agency in Virginia to become professionally accredited, according to town officials.

“This was a monumental task that was achieved when we were told it wouldn’t happen,” Shiflett said. “The team effort was absolutely superb.”

Accreditation status acknowledges execution of thorough detailed written directives, policies, procedures and training, according to Shiflett.

Shiflett said his officers have done much in a stressful year that often has brought short-staffed situations during the pandemic.

“It’s been a remarkable year,” Shiflett said. “I can’t say enough.”

Shiflett also presented the department’s first annual report of the police force’s activities last year to council and town citizens. The report, which is available on the town’s website in documents related to the meeting, outlines training officers went through, a description of resources and statistics.

In 2021 the department received 78 news items of evidence and property and maintained a chain of custody on them, uploaded more than 900 body camera and dash camera videos onto the department server, patrolled about 55,750 miles and added two reserve officers, bringing that total to four, according to the report.

The department also helped organize the annual Christmas toy drive that collected more than 400 toys and donations that exceeded $1,600 with a raffle raising more than $4,000.

Vice Mayor Rachel Carton complimented Shiflett on bringing the report forward.

“The quality of this, you all have blown my socks off,” Carton said. “I like to see it in a nutshell.”

Council also thanked the officers for their work in a stressed environment.

“I can’t be any prouder of our exceptional staff, across the board,” councilor Ken Watts said. “Everybody just steps up and goes above and beyond and I appreciate it.”

